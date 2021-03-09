Glenburn Rural Fire Department receives support from the community after losing their station to a fire

Over the weekend, we got word the Glenburn Rural Fire Station was engulfed in flames.

KX News had the chance to speak to the department’s fire chief about how the loss of the volunteer station has affected the community and how long it could take to recover.

“We had a fire in our furnace, it’s not 100% sure, but that’s what it’s looking like,” Glenburn Fire Chief Mike Overton said.

Chief Overton received the call that his station was on fire around 5 a.m. on Saturday. They didn’t finish up until later that afternoon.

“There’s still a lot of investigation to do and stuff like that and then there’s going to be a whole lot of cleanup and we’ll see where we go from there,” he said.

He says it was nothing short of a complete loss.

“So we lost our fire engine, our tanker, our command vehicle, three grass trucks, and our rescue truck,” he said.

Adding to that list includes their gear and a vast majority of equipment.

Some might ask, what happens when your community’s only station is destroyed? Overton says they have that covered.

“We do have coverage with some of the local departments and that’s one of the things we’re working out. Tonight, I’ve been on the phone with numerous people, but we have coverage. Minot Air Force Base seems like they’re going to step up with structure fires along with Lansford,” Overton said.

But it’s not just other departments stepping up from miles away, people right in the community have started a GoFundMe to support the volunteer station.

So far, they’ve raised over $18,000.

“There’s a lot of people that reached out and wanted to do what they could, and for a small community like us, we rely on those volunteer firefighters and the fireboard to get things done out here and it’s just something that’s got to be done out here,” Clarke Stevens, a Glenburn resident, said.

Overton says there is no estimated damage costs, but he says they will be back stronger than before.

“We’re pretty much dead in the water right now, but you know, with anything you suffer setbacks in life, but what we’re going to do is regroup, we’re going to rebuild, and we’re going to revive our department,” he said.

Chief Overton tells us it could be a couple of weeks before the department could begin receiving replacement trucks, but his hope is that they’re fully back on their feet by next fall.

He says he’s even received phone calls from departments as far as South Dakota and Minnesota sending words of encouragement.

If you’d like to donate, click here, or you can mail in to the stations PO box:

Glenburn Fire Department

PO Box 7

Glenburn, North Dakota 58740