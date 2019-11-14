Global tourism spending gives $2.1 million impact on ND

Visitors from the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, the Nordics and Benelux spent an estimated $2.1 million in North Dakota in 2018, according to a study by Rocky Mountain International.

$2.1 million is a year-over-year (YOY) increase of 14%. International visitors booked 6,792 rooms (+14% YOY) and returned $6 for every $1 spent on marketing the state to those regions.

“North Dakota markets cooperatively with South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho under the Great American West brand,” said Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota tourism director.

“North Dakota is building awareness in the global market. By developing and providing diverse offerings, using strong marketing content and being able to react quickly to requests from overseas operators, we are seeing increasing numbers of visitors from afar.”

The Great American West brand is built on the unique cultures of the region.

North Dakota Tourism Global Marketing Manager Fred Walker has worked closely with the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance to develop and present Native American experiences to a worldwide market.

“Tribal tourism experiences are extremely popular right now in all markets–especially authentic experiences,” Walker said.

“We are looking at how to tie broader offerings to existing powwows so visitors can be immersed and learn more about the Native American cultures.”