Global tourism spending gives $2.1 million impact on ND

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Visitors from the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, the Nordics and Benelux spent an estimated $2.1 million in North Dakota in 2018, according to a study by Rocky Mountain International.

$2.1 million is a year-over-year (YOY) increase of 14%. International visitors booked 6,792 rooms (+14% YOY) and returned $6 for every $1 spent on marketing the state to those regions. 

“North Dakota markets cooperatively with South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho under the Great American West brand,” said Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota tourism director.

“North Dakota is building awareness in the global market. By developing and providing diverse offerings, using strong marketing content and being able to react quickly to requests from overseas operators, we are seeing increasing numbers of visitors from afar.”   

The Great American West brand is built on the unique cultures of the region. 

North Dakota Tourism Global Marketing Manager Fred Walker has worked closely with the North Dakota Native Tourism Alliance to develop and present Native American experiences to a worldwide market. 

“Tribal tourism experiences are extremely popular right now in all markets–especially authentic experiences,” Walker said.

“We are looking at how to tie broader offerings to existing powwows so visitors can be immersed and learn more about the Native American cultures.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/14"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/14"

Sterile Processing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

6 Commit

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 Commit"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge