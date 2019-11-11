Go Red for Women Daily Digital Tip

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women.

It celebrates the energy, passion and power of women banding together to wipe out heart disease, the number one killer of women.

It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without.

We at KX News believe in the importance of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement and how it helps fund cutting-edge research, conducts lifesaving public and professional educational programs and advocates for the protection of women’s heart health.

Every day this week, we will post a short daily digital tip about heart health. This week, it’s all about Knowing Your Numbers.