Go Red For Women: Know your numbers and know the signs

Heart disease is the number one killer of women. One in three women dies from the often elusive disease.

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign has been working to raise awareness for 17 years.

It began in 2004 and has since become a campaign that supports research, and lobbies for health equality.

Today, the Go Red brand has gone global and has reached an all-time high of 60 percent of women having either heard of Go Red or seen the Go Red logo.

Sigrid Stebe is a heart attack survivor who says the work is far from over. She’s still pushing her message: “You are important. Others can wait.”

Know your numbers, and know the signs.

“Some of the major symptoms for women are nausia, tightness in the chest and the back. Headache is a big thing. Severe fatique is another. And the symptom we all think about is the lightning bolt down the left arm. Newsflash, don’t wait for that,” said Stebe.

Stebe says if you’re a woman and you’ve waited for that shooting pain — it’s probably close to too late.