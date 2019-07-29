Goats are expecting at the Dakota Zoo

In a few days, the Dakota Zoo is expecting a goat explosion according to the Zoo Director, because all the goats are pregnant.

There are five goats at the zoo and they were sent out to goat farms to be bred.

Zoo members say they are very excited for the baby goats.

“We built the grandma and grandpa farm here a couple of years ago. We were actually looking for new goats to bring in to the new area as well. We brought in new goats as well as new pigs. It’s kind of a new area and new excitement,” said Terry Lincoln, Zoo Director.

The goats are a huge attraction at the zoo and are one of the few animals that you can feed by hand.