BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Many flocked to the state capital Tuesday for a yearly state tradition, the annual pardoning of one lucky turkey.

However, this year’s ceremony was a little different, as it was led by Lt. Governor Tammy Miller in lieu of Doug Burgum’s absence.

The Governor is busy on the campaign trail, and as such, the Lieutenant Governor, as well as the state’s Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring, were the ones to pardon Henrietta, this year’s chosen bird.

During the ceremony, they also announced that The Turkey Federation plans on donating 16 frozen turkeys each to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe and the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

“We as the North Dakota Turkey Federation like to do something back to the community,” said the Federation’s President David Rude. “We’re a small group of growers, but we still feel we need to help. Everybody needs something, and it’s really hard for people that don’t have anything, so we try to do our small part.”

North Dakota has nine turkey farms. In total, they produce about a million turkeys annually.