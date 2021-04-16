God’s Child donation on behalf of our KX News Remarkable Woman for 2021, Jill Wiese

Over the last month, you’ve probably really gotten to know Jill Wiese.
Jill was named our KX News Remarkable Woman for 2021, and then she became one of six national finalists for the Nexstar Woman of the Year!
KX News is donating $1,000 in Jill’s name to a charity of her choice for being our Remarkable Woman.
Jill has so many groups that she volunteers with, but there’s one that’s truly become a part of the fabric of her life.
Each February, Jill takes a mission trip to Guatemala to work with God’s Child.
KX News is honored to donate to God’s Child on Jill’s behalf.
“The God’s Child project, as many know, is dear to my heart and actually when I found out about the award, I had just returned from Guatemala from a three-week service team trip. So it seemed very fitting. I have a lot of causes but this was timing for the God’s Child project to be able to build some houses and keep on working down there when volunteers aren’t there right now,” Jill said.
We’re told that those who work with God’s Child have a nickname for Jill: St. Jill.
Sounds pretty apt to us.