WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Monday night, four children were killed in Williston in two separate car crashes. A GoFundMe has been created in hopes of helping the family of one of the young girls who lost her life.

According to the page, the goal is to help the family during this tragic time prepare for what unexpected expenses are to come and help take some burden off of them.

Currently, the GoFundMe has raised over $4,000.

If you’d like to donate you can check out the page right here on the GoFundMe website.