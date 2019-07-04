GoFundMe Created for Heritage Art Tunnel Project

A local chamber of commerce has taken to GoFundMe.com to fundraise for a new art installation.

The Heritage Art Tunnel is a project of the Bismarck – Mandan Chamber of Commerce.

They want to add a little art to the tunnel that runs under State street in Bismarck between the State Capitol Grounds and the nearby Myron Atkinson Park.

They’ve already gotten approval from the Capitol Grounds and City and now they are asking for donations in order to prep and paint the walls and for artists commission.

Heritage Art Tunnel GoFundMe Page.