MOHALL, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe has been created for a family that recently moved to North Dakota and has now lost their 5-year-old daughter due to complications with diabetes.

According to the GoFundMe, the parents of the 5-year-old, Kyzzia Villa Faz of Mohall, didn’t know she was diabetic when she got sick. She was then taken to a hospital in Minot before being flown to Fargo where she later died.

The creator of the fundraiser shared that the family is living at her mom’s house and that she set up a GoFundMe to help the child’s parents with a burial in Texas, where they are originally from.

So far they have raised over $10,000 for the family.

To learn more about Kyzzia and how you can help her family, check out their GoFundMe page right here.