GoFundMe created to compensate photographers helping shoot weddings after Glasser Images closure

A GoFundMe has been created to help compensate photographers stepping in to shoot weddings after the sudden Glasser Images closure on Oct. 7.

The fundraiser, created by Anne Cleary with White Lace Bridal, says the “gracious offers” from local photographers to help shoot weddings for free or low cost shouldn’t go unnoticed.

At publishing time, they’ve raised $1,555. The goal is $25,000.

Cleary says the money raised will be split among photographers and videographers.

“This concept more than likely won’t be able to completely fund the services from these generous creatives, but we hope to be able to give them some kind of portion of their regular rates for their good deed,” the GoFundMe says.

To learn more or donate, click here.

