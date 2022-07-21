Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family involved in the house fire on Tuesday.

According to the GoFund Me, one of the family members has a pending operation to remove a cancerous node from their lung on August 3, which will be difficult to deal with and recover from now that the home has been destroyed.

The GoFundMe account has almost raised its goal amount of $5,000.

The members of the home will have to start from scratch, everything was destroyed in the fire. They are currently living in a motel until they can figure out just what to do.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.