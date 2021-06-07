GoFundMe helps Bismarck coffee shop stay afloat



You can’t miss it: the beloved, bright pink, mobile coffee shop 3andme.

But if not for the help of some local coffee lovers, you might be missing it today.

“There was an incident with our truck. There was an accident. We need the truck to pull this pretty pink trailer. I, unfortunately, got into a position where I had to purchase one on my own, but I didn’t have the funds to do that,” said owner Rachael Howard.

Howard says she was ready to hang up her hat.

“I was really scared. I felt really defeated, deflated. I was ready to give up,” said Howard.

One 3andme employee took matters into her own hands to help keep the business afloat.

Amy Keech started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a new truck.

“She was like, ‘No people don’t need to do that.’ She’s very reserved and very, I wouldn’t say, private, but she likes to do things on her own. I said, ‘I’m going to start this, and if we get something, great. If we don’t, then it’s OK,'” said Keech.

Keech says anyone would have done it.

“I didn’t want her to quit. I know she was getting hard on herself, and was ready to just throw in the towel. I said no, the community loves you, we love you,” said Keech.



“I cried, but anybody that knows me, that doesn’t take a lot to make me cry. It’s just overwhelming, because as other small business owners can relate, you probably, a lot of the time, feel a lot of the burden on yourself, and you feel kind of alone. You don’t have this big support system, in your mind, but really you do,” said Howard.

After quite the stir and a couple of bumps in the road, this little coffee shop plans to stay open. And the lesson learned? That sometimes, it’s OK to ask for help.

“It’s just a little hiccup. It’s just a truck,” said Howard.

Howard also says all the support they have received has given her the pick-me-up she needed to keep going, and they are just shy of their $5,000 fundraising goal.