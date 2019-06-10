GoFundMe page set up for McKenzie County sheriff’s deputy injured in accident

A GoFundMe page has been established to help McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputy Natasha Skala, who was severely injured in an accident June 7.

According to the account, Skala “was stopped in her squad car waiting to turn left when a semi rear-ended her vehicle. She was airlifted to Bismarck and was in critical condition.”

Skala’s injuries include “at least seven ribs, a bruised lung, upper neck fracture, several broken lower back vertebrae‘s, broken clavicle, broken humerus, and basically shattered shoulder,” according to the page.

The page creators write the goal is to help raise funds for Skala to assist her with personal expenses and bills during the time it takes her to recover.

“We are so grateful for all the love, prayers, and support through this difficult time,” they write.

You can visit the GoFundMe page here. Over $7,000 has been raised so far toward a $20,000 goal.