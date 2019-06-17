GoFundMe page started for Williston teen injured in ATV accident

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Williston youth severely injured in an ATV crash in Williams County Saturday, June 15th.

Landon Murphy, 14, was riding a four-wheeler when the accident occurred. According to the GoFundMe page, Landon suffered fractured vertebrae, facial fractures, breaks in his wrist and a brain bleed that doctors say should heal on its own.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Landon was traveling east in the ditch of County Road 6 Saturday afternoon when his ATV went airborne off an approach, overturned and landed in a ditch. He was ejected from the vehicle and also landed in a ditch.

“Months of recovery once he is home. Great kid! Needs prayers and our help for all that has incurred and will incur,” the web page states.

Since the GoFundMe page was created on Sunday, $2,200 has been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

You can visit the page for Landon Murphy here.