WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the 17-year-old boy who lost his life on Monday night in one of two separate accidents that took the life of four Williston teenagers.

According to the GoFundMe page, the goal is to raise money to help the grieving family with any potential expenses involved in the tragic passing.

So far the page has raised almost $3,000.

If you’d like to donate you can check out the page right here on the GoFundMe website.