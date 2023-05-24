BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Family, friends, and neighbors are looking to help a local Bismarck family after their house burned down in a fire over the weekend.

Aja and her daughter, Syndal, escaped their home after it went up in flames on Sunday, May 21st. While the family is safe and three of their pets survived, the family lost their cat of 14 years.

Aja’s sister has now started a GoFundMe and is asking for the community’s help in helping Aja and her family secure a new loving environment, replace essential household items, and help start the process of healing and recovery.

Neighbors and friends have begun sharing the page and so far have raised over $5,000.

If you’d like to help, check out the GoFundMe page right here.