Going out of town? Here’s how to make sure your home is safe

If you’re leaving home for the holidays, there are some steps police say you should take to secure your home.

Bismarck PD’s crime prevention officer says to make sure to lock all your deadbolts on your doors and windows.

As for social media? He says, try not to post that you’re planning to leave town.

If you have “smart home” lights, program them to turn on in the evening.

Making your house look occupied will give the impression to potential burglars that someone is inside.

“You know just so it looks like somebody lives there maybe brush off the front steps and stuff like that. You know make it look lived in. Cause people you know, they figure out pretty fast if nobody’s been there, if the place has been vacant,” explained BPS Crime Prevention Officer Clint Fuller.



After Christmas, Fuller recommends cutting up boxes that carried expensive gifts. The boxes will let people know that these items are now in your home.