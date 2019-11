MINOT — The Gokey Foundation and Northern Bottling Co./Pepsi of Minot announced Monday the last portion of their total $500,000 donation will be given to the Minot Parks Maysa expansion project this month.

The last donation part of the $500,000 donation will be $100,000, according to the companies.

The check will be presented Friday at 7:15 p.m. prior to the puck drop on Pack the Pepsi Rink night in the Maysa Arena’s Pepsi Rink.