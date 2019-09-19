Gold bikes used as memorial for children with cancer

Gold bikes have been popping up all around town … The most recent one was placed outside Roosevelt Elementary, in Mandan.

They’re for the Gold Bike Project, which is geared towards raising awareness for childhood cancer.

Each bike represents a child, who has been affected by cancer. They are a memorial for them and are just for show.

Terri McArthur, an organizer for the project said although she hasn’t been personally affected by Cancer, her heart goes out to all those who’ve been through it.

“We have placed 4 or 5… Other people have, like this one, they place their own bikes. So it’s up to anybody who wants to do it, they can do it themselves or they can contact us and we can place it for them,” said Terri McArthur.

If you want to participate, donate a bike, or simply have questions about the gold bike project go here.

