Golf carts stolen from Apple Creek Country Club in Bismarck

Six Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the Apple Creek Country Club in Bismarck between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the country club.

The country club’s post says sometime between Wednesday night after 9 p.m. and Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m., six Yamaha Fleet golf carts that are garnet (maroon) in color with the numbers 11, 14, 20, 23, 28 and 31 and an Apple Creek Country Club logo on the hood were stolen.

They ask that you call the Burleigh County Sheriff Department at 701-222-6651 or Ty Hauglie at 701-258-5234 with any information or sightings.