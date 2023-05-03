MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A handful of golfers found a good reason to take some or most of the day off Wednesday to sneak out and play a round.

Mandan Municipal Golf Course opened for the season Wednesday morning. The casual nine-hole, par 35 course has been around since 1925. Golfers we asked say after taking about six months for the snow to melt, it’s better late than never to start swinging a club this season.

“How much this short window of opportunity to get out and enjoy these courses,” said Bismarck golfer Steve McCartney, “so it’s no complaints there, they do an excellent job as far as keeping these courses playable.”

“You can get in and out within an hour and a half,” echoed fellow golfer Nate Palczewski, “and it’s a little more easy, a little more forgiving than like Hawktree, so yeah, that’s what I enjoy about it.”

Across the river, Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck opened to players on Tuesday.