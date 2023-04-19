MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — While we continue to thaw out from the long winter, one sign that spring is here is the sound of golf balls flying through the air.

Golf courses are slowly reopening their driving ranges Wednesday including Prairie West.

The range opened up Wednesday at noon, with golfers already waiting at the door. Officials with the golf course say they’ve been busy, non-stop.

“You know it’s been a crazy winter. 100 of inches of snow in the area. People have been stuck inside all winter and they just want to get out and get some fresh air and warm weather and we are proud that we are able to provide that today with the range opening,” said Brent Weber, a golf professional.

Prairie West’s Driving Range will remain open depending on the weather and temperatures have to be above 40 degrees. However, the Practice Greens remain closed.