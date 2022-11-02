MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET)- Looking local on Wednesday, plenty of people found an excuse to take the day off and go swing a club.

Prairie West Golf Club in Mandan opened for the last time of the season today. The tee boxes are pulled, and the practice green is mulched and off-limits. Other than that, they told golfers to have at it.

Course workers say this was a record year for rounds played. The course opened up on March 29th, but then had to close for a few weeks after the April blizzard. Bismarck-Mandan also set a temp record this week with mid-70s in November.

“The last couple years ever since the pandemic, the golf industry has definitely picked up,” Mandan Parks and Recreation golf professional Brent Weber said. “People have taken up a new hobby getting outside, so, we’ve just been busy the last few years around town.”

“The nice thing is, we’ve got a couple of simulators, and we do have the dome,” said golfer Gary Schultz. So, you don’t really have to tuck them totally away for the winter, but it’s not like playing off the grass like we’re going to do today.”

After today, Prairie West grounds crews have a big job, of blowing out the irrigation lines, covering the greens, and picking up the garbage before winter.