BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sibley Campground is not only a campground, but a great place to relax.

Sibley Campground is a hotspot for camping, and campers come from across the state and beyond to experience it.

Now, it is home to 113 RV spots, as well as a tenting area. The area covers 138 acres of land and is surrounded by trees.

Campers like Richard Heffron find the campground a great place to relax.

“We are visiting family. My wife has a cousin here in Bismarck. My brother-in-law and his wife came from Kentucky and met up here. And we’re going to spend a few days with family,” said camper, Richard Hefferon.

Camping is not the only thing the campground offers. The area has a playground, an 18-hole disc golf course, and full showers and bathrooms.

Martha Willand, facilities specialist, says the campground was busier this year compared to last year and the proximity to town is a draw for campers. The public can also enjoy events held there too.

“We still have a few upcoming events. We have yoga in the park. We have a luminaire walk in October that has over a thousand lights that light up the day-use area that is very beautiful. We also have a movie. We will be playing Matilda in September. You can all find all of our events online at Bismarck Parks & Recreation,” Willand said.

The park and campground are available year-round.

Willand admits at around this time of year it may be hard to find a campsite that isn’t packed.

Sibley Campground is located four miles South of Bismarck on South Washington.