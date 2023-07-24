DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to comedy, it can sometimes be tough to find something that’s family-friendly. But one comedian is changing the game.

Comedian Mickey Bell says he’s bringing a family-friendly show to Dickinson, and promising lots of laughs without cursing or dirty jokes — something everyone can enjoy, even your picky teenagers.

But Bell’s show also has a deeper meaning. He’s been living with depression, and he says part of his show is to push for mental health awareness while bringing joy to his audience.

“I think the purpose is for me to share where I’ve been to help others who may find themselves in similar situations,” said Bell. “To try to encourage them that they can have a brighter day as well, that they can start laughing again. We use laughter to tear down the walls, but we use the comedy shows to encourage people, to help them live another day.”

Bell is performing in Dickinson at the West River Ice Center on August 5. If you’d like to learn more, click the link here.