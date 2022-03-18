Wachter Middle School in Bismarck is hosting its first musical performance in 20 years with the help of its newly-resurrected drama program.

The school restarted the program a few years ago, and the response from both students and parents has been huge. With this return to musical theater through the show, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, the school takes another leap in keeping the arts alive in education.

For this particular performance, over 20 student actors are on stage. The lights, sound and setup are also operated by students. Everyone is involved with the project, according to Director Erin Quick, who added the response has been outstanding and the show has become a huge hit.

Why this Charlie Brown show? Quick says it’s because the musical is a great gateway into musical theater. Also, Quick does have a personal attachment to the show, having played the role of Lucy during her own middle school years.

While the performance is certainly a spectacle, there’s more to this drama club than a little bit of song and dance. Both the adults and kids involved say there’s a lot to be learned from taking part in the show. Specifically, by participating, the students learn the importance of responsibility, memorization and teamwork.

“I think it’s very important for kids to get up out of their rooms and get outside, have friends, and have a social life,” says Austin Saxowsky, who is scheduled to play the role of Linus. “This is one of the things that theater can help with, and it can build those relationships that you can have throughout high school and college, that you’ll never break.”

Opening night was Thursday, but there are two more performances scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There is a small fee for admission, and all ticket sales will go to supporting the school’s drama group budget.