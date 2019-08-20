Good news for Minot property taxpayers

The city of Minot has proposed the largest budget in the city’s history–$275 million. That’s a $95 million increase from last year.

City manager, Tom Barry, explained to city council members at a Q&A Monday night, that despite the record budget, homeowners should see about a $58 tax decrease if their home’s value is $179,000.

That’s because one-third of the budgeted dollars are coming from local sources. The other two-thirds will come from state and federal sources.

A lot of the money that’s budgeted has already been collected for designated projects like NAWS, flood control, and the National Disaster resilience program.

There will be a public hearing, Monday, September 2nd at 5:30 pm.