BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For the past five years, Good Road Recovery has been helping the Three Affiliated Tribes find a path to a better life, and now they’re expanding their services.

They recently celebrated the grand opening of an addition to their already existing building north of Bismarck. This new space provides more offices, group rooms, and a ceremonial space.

Many community members spoke of the importance of the new space, including First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

“Thank you so much for all you do for all of the people that are struggling across our state, and really, across our nation, because you really are a leader and an example of what can happen when people, leadership, and the community, really focus on helping people that are struggling,” said First Lady Burgum.

Good Road says the new space will allow them to better serve members in need, continuing to fight alcohol and chemical dependency. But the building has an even greater significance beyond its new walls.

“These buildings that we build, they’re nice, I like them, Chairman Fox really likes them — but it’s the people inside that work the building. It’s what you do inside that building to help those in need,” said North Segment Council Representative Monica Mayer

The recovery center is hoping to expand even more in the upcoming years with more care cottages in the works. These provide safe spaces for families to live together while family members are in recovery.