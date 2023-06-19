MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Jury selection is underway for a woman accused of being an accomplice to the murder of her husband.

Court documents filed in the Ward County Clerk’s Office show that Regina Goodale and co-defendant Mathew Anderson both played a role in the death of Wade Goodale in Minot.

According to an affidavit from the Minot Police Department, in February of 2022, Wade was found in a vehicle with an injury to the back of his head, and a gunshot wound to his hip.

After being taken to a hospital, he was pronounced dead. As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested — Wade’s wife Regina Goodale, her alleged boyfriend Matthew Anderson, and Whitney Racine.

While Anderson and Goodale have pled not guilty to the charges, Racine, who is expected to testify at the trial, has already pleaded guilty to the facilitation of the murder. She has admitted to arranging for Wade Goodale to come to a Minot home at a certain time, knowing Wade was going to be assaulted.

The Jury selection is currently in-progress. 12 jurors out of nearly 80 will be selected for the trial, presided by District Judge Todd Cresap. The trial is expected to last through next Friday, June 30.