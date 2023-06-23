MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson have been convicted of causing Regina’s husband, Wade Goodale’s, death, after a week’s long trial. The jury took about three hours to find Mathew Anderson guilty of murder and, Regina Goodale, Wade’s wife guilty of accomplice to the murder.

Anderson’s attorney tried to convince the jury the 34-year-old was guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide, instead of murder, in his closing argument. Claiming Wade’s death was accidental, and that Anderson didn’t shoot Wade to kill him.

“He didn’t intend to cause a death. He didn’t want Mr. Goodale to die. It was never a thought. It was never a plan. The series of events was put together by Whitney Racine,” said Mathew Anderson’s Attorney, William Hartl.

Regina’s attorney pushed for the same during closing arguments and also told jurors Regina claims she never wanted Wade dead and didn’t know Anderson had a gun that night. He also told the jury Anderson and Whitney Racine, the woman who pleaded guilty to facilitation of the murder, were the masterminds behind the setup.

“She didn’t buy the gun. She didn’t buy the ammunition. She didn’t provide transportation. And she didn’t set up the deal, said Regina’s Attorney, Steven Mottinger.

But the state argued Anderson and Regina should be found guilty as charged, telling jurors the acts that led to Wade’s death were unlawful, intentional, and acting with complete indifference to human life. As were the pair’s actions after the shooting.

“They intentionally leave the scene. Intentionally decide to hide the gun under the back seat. Intentionally don’t call to check on your husband, even though you know he’s been shot. What did she do right afterward? She told Crista they went home, she and Mr. Anderson, and they had sex,” the Ward County States Attorney, Roza Larson told the jury.

It was an emotional week for Wade’s family members. They were there for most of the trial and were front and center for the verdict reading, and they say they’re relieved at the outcome.

“We’re feeling great. Justice is served,” Wade’s mom, Mary Kay Miller told KX News.

“We’re glad that Wade got the justice he deserved. He didn’t deserve to die like that. his kids didn’t deserve to lose their father. So, we were glad that the jury saw what we saw in the evidence and that they found the verdicts that they did,” added Wade’s Cousin, Chrystal Selzler.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation to help determine how much time Regina and Anderson will spend behind bars. Until then, they will both remain in custody. That sentencing will happen in mid-October. Both could receive a maximum of life in prison.