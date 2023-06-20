MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial is underway in the case of Regina Goodale and her co-defendant, Mathew Anderson, both accused of playing a role in the death of Wade Goodale — Regina’s husband — back in February of 2022 in Minot.

Day one of the trial was full of testimony as 12 jurors heard from 15 witnesses all called by the state. Some of those witnesses include police officers called to the murder scene the night of Wade Goodale’s death, some of Regina’s closest friends, and the woman in the car with Wade when he was shot. Regina, Wade’s wife at the time, is accused of being an accomplice to murder, and Matthew Anderson, Regina’s boyfriend at the time, is accused of fatally shooting him.

Crista Peters, Regina’s childhood best friend took the stand. Peters says, Regina came to her after Wade’s death and told her she didn’t even know there was a gun, she just thought there was going to be a fight.

“I just remember her saying that she didn’t mean for him to be killed.”

“What did she mean for him to be?” asked Ward County State’s Attorney, Rozanna Larson.

“Beat up,” Peters responded.

Peters later told law enforcement what Regina had disclosed about the incident.

Other witnesses also stated Regina planned to have Wade beaten up.

Angela Cook, Regina’s former boss told the court that Regina told her on a trip to Las Vegas, “That they were just having issues and that her boyfriend at the time was gonna beat him up.”

Also on that Las Vegas trip, Kamilla Brown said, “I never really heard her say anything bad. The only thing I heard come out of her mouth was she said she was going to have him beat up, that’s all.”

Messages and video calls between Mathew Anderson and his wife, Alessandria while Anderson was in jail state, it was an ‘accidental deadly shooting.’

Kristen Gerten, a detective with the Minot Police Department read messages out loud that Anderson sent to Alessandria, “To be home right now. Baby, it was an accident. Everyone was alive when I left, I would never ever take the life of another father. Baby, this was all an accident.”

Carletta Nelson, a close friend of Wade’s, was in the car when he was shot she told the court her account of the night. She said Wade picked her up around 1 a.m. after he left the Drop Zone bar, so she could do laundry at his house. But while on their way, Wade said they were stopping at a friend’s house first. That’s when an SUV pulled in behind them.

Nelson said, “The guy was yelling at him to get out of the car, and obviously he couldn’t do it. So, he punched in the driver-side window. He shot him.”

“The guy that was hitting him,” asked Larson.

“Yes,” Nelson responded.

Nelson says she saw two people at the time of Wade’s assault. A man she describes as tall, tough looking, with tattoos and a reddish goatee. And someone calling Wade names from behind the car she described as a ‘bigger’ female.

Day two out of a possible 10-day trial continues Wednesday, with the state expected to call 16 more witnesses to the stand. One of those witnesses could be Whitney Racine, who lived at the home where the shooting took place. Racine has already pleaded guilty to the facilitation of Wade’s murder.