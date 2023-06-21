MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On day two of the murder trial of Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson, we hear from a witness who says she was there when it happened.

It was another full day of the state calling on several witnesses, including Whitney Racine. Racine, a close friend of Regina Goodale’s, was there the night Wade Goodale was murdered. We know that because, she admitted it, in her witness testimony and back in 2021 when she pleaded guilty to facilitation of the murder. And Wednesday, she had a lot to confess about the plans that led up to Wade’s death.”

“I was trying to protect her and all I could this about was the kids,” Racine said about why she lied to law enforcement, twice, about Regina’s involvement with the plans.

She said the night began at the Drop Zone Bar, where she saw Wade, then messaged Regina who she refers to as Gena that he was there.

“Did you see Mr. Anderson at the bar,” asked Ward County States Attorney, Rozanna Larson. “Yes, he showed up shortly after I had messaged Gena he was there,” responded Racine.

Racine said when Anderson, Regina’s boyfriend at the time, realized Wade has already left, he asked her to contact Wade, which she did through Facebook Messenger.

She said, “I started freaking out saying that I can’t do this and Mat was standing right next to me and put his hands on my shoulders and said you can do this, it’s for Gena.”

Racine told Wade to come to her house and let Anderson and Regina know he was planning to stop by. Racine then left the bar to go home and saw Anderson in a truck by her house.

Larson asked, “Did you see anyone else in the vehicle with him?”

Racine said, “Yes. There was a guy that came into the bar with him and Gena was in the back. The last thing that night she had told me was don’t tell anybody.”

Shortly after, she says Wade arrived and that’s when the altercation happened. But she says she didn’t hear a gunshot. However, the evidence presented shows Wade died of a gunshot wound to his left abdomen, and detectives obtained Anderson’s 9-millimeter firearm, which they believe to be a murder weapon, based on a bullet shell found in Wade’s car.

The state showed the court crime scene photos that Makali Talbot, a former Crime Scene Detective for the Minot Police Department took.

“That’s a spent. A 9 milimeter sig lugar round. I did locate a black and tan firearm back wedged in between the speakers and the bottom of the seat,” Talbot explained.

Detectives say home surveillance footage from a neighbor, injuries to Anderson’s hand, and blood on his pants, gun, and truck also link him to the murder. But the defense questioned the state’s expert DNA witness on cross-examination.

“You cannot with any scientific accuracy whatsoever say that Wade Goodale’s DNA was on the firearm correct,” asked Mathew Anderson’s Attorney, William Hartl.

“Correct,” responded the expert witness.

The trial continues Thursday. The state told the courts they have four more witnesses to present, and should be done with their questioning before lunch.