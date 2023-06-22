MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The state has rested its case against Mathew Anderson, accused of murdering Wade Goodale, and Regina Goodale, accused of being an accomplice to the murder.

At this point in a trial, the defense is allowed to present its case, calling on witnesses and submitting evidence they feel would convince the jury the defendant is not guilty of the crime.

But, when the judge called on Anderson and Regina’s defense teams, both attorneys did not call any witnesses and told the jury they also rest.

After jurors were dismissed for the day on Thursday, Anderson and Regina’s attorneys asked the courts to give the jury the option of lesser charges.

“They consider murder and if they don’t find murder, then they can move on. And only then do they move on to manslaughter. And if they don’t find the manslaughter, then and only then, my impression is, they move onto negligent homicide,” said William Hartl, Mathew Anderson’s attorney.

This is a unique trial because, many times, co-defendants are tried separately. But in this case, the state believes Anderson and Regina’s involvement in the crime overlap enough for a single trial.

So, here are the options on the table: Anderson could be convicted on one of three offenses: murder, manslaughter, or negligent homicide, or he could be acquitted of all charges. But the jurors’ first task is to decide if he is guilty of murder. If they find him guilty, that is his verdict.

But if they find him not guilty of murder, they will move to the next most serious offense, which is manslaughter. If they find him not guilty of manslaughter, they will decide if he is guilty of negligent homicide. The same goes for Regina as an accomplice.

“We just need to do the same thing we did with the included offenses on the murder charge,” said Steven Mottinger, Regina’s Attorney.

Jurors will now decide Regina and Anderson’s fate, based on 32 witness testimonies, the defenses’ cross-examination of those witnesses, and closing arguments, that are still to come.

Closing arguments are set for Friday morning, then the jury will deliberate and present a verdict.