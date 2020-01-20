Google honors Martin Luther King Jr. on homepage on MLK Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, and Google changed its homepage to reflect King and his legacy.

Type google.com in your browser and you’ll be taken to this page:

Under the Google Search and I’m Feeling Lucky buttons, another button now appears: Take a look into the life of Martin Luther King.

Here, you’ll learn about the civil rights activist and his legacy from where he grew up, his activism in Selma and Memphis, where he gave his final speech and much more.

President Ronald Reagan signed the established observance into law in 1983, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed three years later.