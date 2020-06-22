Google introduces fact-checking to image search

FILE – This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Employee activism and outside pressure have pushed big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google promising to slash their carbon emissions. But there’s another thing these tech giants aren’t cutting: Their growing business ties to the oil and gas industry. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Google is working to fight fake content.

The tech platform announced Monday that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results.

Users who conduct searches on Google Images will now see labels beneath pictures that have been flagged by third-party fact-checking organizations.

It’s an expansion of a feature that is already on Google News and Google Search.

Google is using a database it helped develop with Microsoft’s Bing and the Duke Reporters’ Lab — a journalism research outfit at Duke University.

The database, known as claim-review, is also heavily used by fact-checkers who have partnered with Facebook.