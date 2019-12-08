Google May be Mining the Personal Health Data of Millions of Americans

A new report suggests Google has been secretly collecting the personal health records of 50-million Americans.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the effort is code-named “Project Nightingale.” It reportedly involves a deal made last year with Ascension, a leading non- profit health system, which includes more than 2,600 facilities in 21 states.

Patients and doctors were not notified.

Federal investigators reportedly are looking into “Project Nightingale”. Government officials tell the Journal they will look into any potential privacy violations.

Google says it will cooperate. Ascension says the project was never meant to be secret.

KX News is putting North Dakota first to find out how this might impact you.

We reached out to the three biggest local hospitals to see if they’re working with Ascension.

Sanford Health says they are not currently involved with Ascension.

“Sanford Health currently doesn’t partner with Google. We regularly assess all data initiatives to ensure the privacy and security of our patient data. Serving our patients and protecting their privacy continues to be our top priority,” shared a Spokesperson for the hospital.

Trinity Health in Minot says it will not be an option.

“We do not, and do not intend to, participate in this initiative,” added Trinity Health’s Vice President of Mission Integration Randy Schwan.

A spokesperson for CHI St. Alexius told us, “We are not part of this initiative and I have not heard of any hospitals in North Dakota that are. This is the first we have heard of it so we may take a look into it, but I do not have any information for you at this time.”

Ascension insists the initiative complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 and does not violate federal law.