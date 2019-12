FILE – This Nov. 1, 2018, file photo shows a photo of the Google logo at their offices in Granary Square, London. The European Court of Justice’s ruled Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that there is no obligation under EU law, for a search engine operator to extend beyond the EU member states the court’s 2014 ruling that people have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Google is out with the top 10 health questions users in the U.S. queried in 2019.

The most popular query was how to lower blood pressure.

If you don’t know what Keto is, you’re not alone. “What is Keto” was the second most popular search query.

It’s a high-fat, moderate protein, very low-carb diet.

The third most searched topic was how to get rid of hiccups.

The full list also included questions about the flu, kidney stones and human papillomavirus or HPV.