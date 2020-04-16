Gooseneck Implement in Minot is Hiring

Gooseneck Implement in Minot recently announced they are currently hiring.

Over the last month, they have received more than 50 applications.

The John Deere branch is looking for service technichians, and with recent layoffs, they plan to hire as many as they possible can.

“With the downturn in oil and kind of what’s been going on with that, we’ve been full steam ahead hiring different mechaics, which has been great.” Dan Stadick Recruiter with Gooseneck Implement said.

Training will be provided, so applicants don’t have to be fully experienced.