GOP lawmakers elects leaders in legislature

In a private meeting Wednesday, North Dakota’s Republican legislators elected their Speaker of the House, Majority Leader and Caucus Chair.

It was announced Thursday that Majority Leader Chet Pollert would keep his position for the upcoming session. Pollert is a Representative from Carrington and has served in the House since 1999. He says he expects the upcoming session to face obstacles that will come with remote participation.

“The challenges for this session are going to be quite a few. We will have to adopt rules during the organizational session — face masks, social distancing, testing, temperature taking — we’re going to have a discussion and there will be a full debate on how we’ll do that. Everything will be, I feel, slower,” Pollert.

Representative Kim Koppelman was elected the new Speaker of the House. He’s served in the legislature since 1994 and says he looks forward to presiding over the assembly, and move quickly with passing legislation. Koppelman says North Dakota’s legislature is one of just four in the nation that hasn’t yet met in regular or special session since the pandemic began.

“We have 80 members now of 94 people in the House of Representatives so that’s a very large majority and when you have that many people, you’re going to have disagreements. That’s to be expected, in fact, it’s healthy. But it’s important for us to disagree without us being disagreeable, it’s important for us to come together as the majority of the party and do the business of the state and deliver good public policy for the state, so these peripheral issues shouldn’t get in the way of that,” Koppelman said.

Pollert and Koppelman will officially become elected once lawmakers meet in early December for an organizational session and take a vote.