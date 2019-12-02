Gordmans Will Double Your Donation to St. Jude on GivingTuesday

Local News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

This GivingTuesday, Dec. 3, Gordmans will match 100% of all donations made at checkout to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, doubling the impact of each donation.

GivingTuesday, a worldwide movement that promotes generosity and acts of kindness, has grown in popularity since it launched seven years ago. Last year in the U.S., GivingTuesday had its biggest year yet, raising nearly $400 million for charitable causes.

In addition to matching donations at checkout on GivingTuesday, Gordmans is bringing the St. Jude mission into its stores this holiday season with BEARS that CARE. Through New Year’s Eve, guests can help St. Jude families by making a donation at checkout or purchasing holiday teddy bears that celebrate a special little girl named Bella, who has childhood cancer and is getting expert care at St. Jude. Gordmans’ BEARS that CARE are under $10; Gordmans will donate $2 of each bear sale to St. Jude. Gordmans, which is part of the Stage community of stores, also will donate $1 on behalf of the first 35,000 guests who use #bearsthatcare on social media.

Bella Bear

Every donation helps ensure families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should ever worry about is helping their child live. With the help and generosity of our guests, the Stage community of stores raised almost $900,000 for St. Jude in 2018 and over $6 million in the past six years.

Visit gordmans.com/stjude to find a Gordmans store, purchase a bear or make an online donation through New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

