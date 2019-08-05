It was a corn-filled day for a group of alumni and incoming students of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota right here in the capital city.

As if the mascot Kernel Cobb doesn’t speak for itself. A group of Cobbs got a chance to reunite with each other, share stories and eat lots of corn.

It’s a big college reunion worldwide to show pride for the school no matter what year you graduated.

“What I got there, my friends at other schools didn’t experience. It’s a small campus and I have created relationships with my professors who I can go an get coffee with,” said Joel Crane, Class of 2019.

“We get to meet students and alumni from 50 years, 40 years and 30 years. It’s great to talk to them to see how things are the same and have changed,” said Murray Sagsveen, Class of 1968.

There are 24 corn feed events worldwide going on this summer.