Gov. Burgum calls special legislative session to address ARPA, redistricting, 26 other bills

Gov. Doug Burgum has officially called a special session of the legislature starting Nov. 8.

All 141 lawmakers will return to Bismarck to address redistricting, spending American Rescue Plan money, and 26 other bills that have yet to be introduced.

“It really is true, it’s not an overstatement, that what the legislature and legislative leaders have gone through in the last year and the last month has never been done before in the state of North Dakota,” Gov. Burgum said.

House and Senate Majority Leaders aim to keep the session to five days — finishing by Nov. 12.

Without the governor’s order, the legislature would have had four days left from the regular session to do it all.

“I want to thank the governor for calling a special session, it definitely makes it much easier for us as leaders to navigate that session,” Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said.

Legislative leaders say infrastructure spending is one of the highlights of their ARPA plan. That includes $150 million toward a natural gas pipeline that cuts across the state.

“I think it’s important for us to look at that western North Dakota, get that pipeline, get it approved, get some offers on the table so we know what we ought to do, and what that opens up is industry for us all the way over to Grand Forks and Fargo,” House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said.

Pollert says among the bills to be introduced, some deal with critical race theory in schools and vaccine mandates.

“There’s folks who are concerned about the education of their children, and they need to be heard,” Pollert said.

The governor said he wouldn’t comment on whether he’d sign or veto any of those bills.

Over the past several weeks, legislative committees have been drafting bills outlining how to spend the ARPA money and how to redraw the state’s district lines.

But those plans could be amended when the entire legislature reconvenes.