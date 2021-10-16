Gov. Burgum directs flags fly half-staff for National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed flags fly half-staff Saturday in honor of a National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service happening in DC.

North Dakota has 65 fallen officers who are all recognized at the state’s Peace Officer memorial at the state Capitol.

The most recent line-of-duty death in North Dakota happened in May 2020 when Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte was killed.

The annual memorial service traditionally takes place during Police Week in May, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some Police Week events were postponed until October.