Gov. Burgum Holds Press Conference Regarding Coronavirus

Gov. Doug Burgum held a press conference about the coronavirus on Tuesday. North Dakota has received federal approval to run its own laboratory tests on potential coronavirus cases.

“A person is exposed to coronavirus and they’re presenting with symptoms, even if it’s not severe enough to be hospitalized, we would be interested in testing,” shared Kirby Kruger, Director of Division of Disease Control.

The news conference outlined preparations to combat the virus that causes the illness.

Gov. Burgum said, “Right now, the focus is on preparation, not panic.”

“Well, we’re well prepared in North Dakota. We’re in a position where we have no reported coronavirus cases yet. We’ve got supplies in position, we’ve got a team that’s organized and ready. And that team’s focus is on public safety, always is a number one priority,” said Burgum.

State health officials along with Gov. Burgum have been in contact with states across the nation in regards to how they are handling it. Also released was information on the Americans who have died in the last week due to the coronavirus.

“The first individual that has passed was a man in his 50s, had some additional conditions that were complicating,” shared Mylynn Tufte, the State Health Officer.

The Health Department said to treat this illness as you would influenza, by taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread like washing your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds.

“Another way of thinking about this co-vid it’s like one-sixth is infectious as measles is,” said Burgum.

Also, new, additional countries have now been added to the nonessential international travel list. Those countries are China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

But will the state monitor those who return from those countries as they have been doing for those who come back from China?

“The short answer is no. At this point in time our goal is to provide education to those who self register and have them do their own monitoring and reporting to us if they develop symptoms,” said Krueger.

As of Tuesday, only two people are still being monitored for the coronavirus in North Dakota.

As of Tuesday evening, there are 118 cases in the U.S. and nine people have died. Worldwide, there are almost 93,000 cases, with 3,159 deaths reported.