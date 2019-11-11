Gov. Burgum issues statement honoring military service in observance of Veterans Day

Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement and shared on Facebook his gratitude and appreciation for our veterans, North Dakota National Guard and active duty service members.

Gov. Burgum’s statement:

“As Americans, we enjoy an abundance of rights and privileges that many people in other parts of the world go without, and we know these freedoms are not free – they come at the high cost of immeasurable sacrifices made by our military veterans,” Burgum said.

“Today we share our endless gratitude and appreciation for our veterans, our North Dakota National Guard members and our active duty servicemembers for the extraordinary acts they perform to protect our freedom and maintain peace through strength. As they fulfill their duty with honor and courage, we must honor their service with full support for our veterans and their families.”

He also shared a post and photos on his Facebook.

The governor will deliver remarks during the Veterans Day ceremony at the North Dakota Heritage Center.