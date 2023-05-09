BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Governor Doug Burgum is almost done signing the rest of the bills passed by state lawmakers this session. KX News sat down with the governor on Tuesday morning to ask about signing some of the major bills — and how he decided which ones to veto.

“We had a number of high-level goals,” Governor Burgum said, “and this legislature accomplished a lot, and lifted a lot of big rocks we’ve had sitting here for decades. We had 52 different bills, and 51 were signed, cutting red tape.”

Governor Burgum is touting several bills passed by state lawmakers this session — including a new corporate farming bill, a college tuition freeze, and a tax cut for neighbors. One of the more contentious bills happened when lawmakers voted to close the defined benefit plan in the public employee retirement plan to start paying down the debt. PERS executive director Scott Miller testified in opposition to the plan in January.

“I can’t pay retirement benefits with a mall or an office building,” Miller said in a committee hearing. “We have real estate investments. I’m going to have to liquidate those in order to pay those benefits over time. The rate of return we can expect is going to be going down.”

“One of the elements that’s in the OMB bill is change in membership in the PERS board. So, if we have an expanded board with legislators on it, they’ll have a decision to make, which is do we have the leadership in place to execute in the direction that’s been decided?” Gov. Burgum said.

In the office and management budget bill passed in the final days of the session, lawmakers voted to add four legislators to the state PERS board. That bill didn’t draw quite as much as attention as senate bill 2150, which outlaws most abortions.

Joel Porter asked Governor Burgum a few questions regarding some of the more contentious bills this legislative session. Below is a selection from this conversation.

Q: Hearbeat abortion bill. Passing that, while looking to lawmakers in MN, doing the exact opposite. The two states digging in their heels, how does this affect the two states working relationship in the future?

Governor Burgum: “There’s plenty we need to work with on MN, whether it’s roads, bridges, flood diversion control — there’s a lot we can and will work with. I think what you’re seeing is this patchwork across the nation with Roe v. Wade being overturned, and the power to decide at the state level, we’re going to have neighboring states that have very different legislatures and very different directions on these issues.”

Q: In the past, two of the bills, schools and athletics and transgender students, two years ago you vetoed. This year, two bills had your blessing. what was it this time that convinced you?

Governor Burgum: “There had never been a problem, and there still hadn’t been a problem in the last two years. I think we were correct two years ago — we had good controls in place to protect women’s sports. the legislature wants to take that even further and codify that into state law. We have to have compassion for all citizens in North Dakota, but we have to make sure we have fairness in women’s sports.”

One of Governor Burgum’s seven vetoes was to send back House Bill 1475, seeking to raise the speed limit on the interstate by five miles an hour. In regard to this veto, Burgum stated the following:

Q: At the time, your reasoning was, “‘ will not allow this unless you give me stronger seat belt laws’, which ultimately did happen. Do you regret the veto, since the seat belt law passed or is it just not the right time to raise the speed limit?

Governor Burgum: “I didn’t have some philosophical feeling of ‘not never ever’, but it was clear to me we shouldn’t be raising the speed limits because speed is a factor in deaths, and we shouldn’t raise the limit until we have a primary seat belt law. And we got the seat belt law and I never got the 80 miles back.”

On Tuesday, Governor Burgum vetoed three sections of the Office of Management and Budget bill, including a proposal to increase the amount of Legacy Fund earnings lawmakers could spend to 8%.