Gov. Burgum set to sign income tax relief bill into law

Local News

Gov. Doug Burgum has so far signed into law one of the 19 bills passed during the five-day special session that adjourned Friday afternoon.

One bill sets new legislative district lines for the next decade.

Among the biggest changes in the map: two new districts in the Williston area and one new district in the Fargo area.

Burgum also is expected to sign into law a bill providing income tax relief for about 500,000 taxpaying North Dakotans.

It provides an income tax credit of up to $350 dollars annually for individual taxpayers, or $700 for married couples filing a joint return. It’s effective for tax years 2021 and 2022.

The tax relief will be funded from the state’s $412 million excess general fund balance from the 2019-21 biennium.

