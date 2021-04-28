Gov. Burgum signs electronic posting bill

Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law a bill that would allow for electronic posting of private land, making North Dakota the first state to do so.

It’s meant to improve communication between hunters and landowners about where they’re allowed to be without trespassing. The bill gives landowners the option to post their private property online, instead of just with traditional signs.

In a North Dakota Game and Fish pilot project of three counties using electronic posting to an app and website, the trial was a success.

Electronic postings for the 2020-21 hunting season can be viewed online on the Game and Fish Department’s website, and the law will take effect Aug. 1.

