Gov. Burgum to discuss COVID-19 response during daily media briefing

Gov. Doug Burgum will hold his daily media briefing today at 4:00 p.m., to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other related topics.

The briefing will be streamed live online, including on the KX News website.

According to North Dakota Department of Health figures, 34 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota to date, out of 1,488 tests conducted.

Burleigh County reports the most cases at 18, while Morton County reports 7.

Other cases include 3 in Ward County, 2 in Pierce county and 1 each in Cass, Dunn, Ramsey and Walsh counties.

A total of 5 people are in the hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The COVID numbers are expected to be updated shortly before the governor’s briefing today.